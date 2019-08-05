Jason Mitchell Breaks His Silence, Says THIS About His Character’s Impending Ending On ‘The Chi’

Jason Mitchell Breaks Silence Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Jason Mitchell is finally speaking out. As previously reported a Showtime exec said Friday that Mitchell’s character on “The Chi” will be killed off in the new season. This comes after Mitchell was dropped from the show as well as Netflix’s “Desperados” and UTA; management company, Authentic Talent & Literary Management for alleged sexual misconduct.

According to Jason himself, however, people shouldn’t “believe what they read in the media.”

“I think it’s time to make a statement. To everyone commenting without any knowledge of what’s going please stop…and to all my supporters I appreciate you all and I’m sorry I will no longer be in (“The Chi”)..but don’t believe what you read in the media or this fake a** post,” wrote Mitchell in an IG comments section.

Jason’s clearly acknowledging that his character’s being booted off the show but it looks like he’s not really saying anything else.

This is the first time Jason’s spoken about his allegations. His “The Chi” costar Tiffany Boone will also not be back for season 3. She was “released by her own request” after at times her fiance, “Dear White People” actor Marque Richardson, came to set when she shot scenes with Mitchell.

What do YOU think about Jason Mitchell’s “don’t believe the media” statement???