Chicken-Chokin’ Comedy: Dave Chappelle Details How He Discovered His Son’s Weed Habit [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The Imagine Ball Honoring Serena Williams Benefitting Imagine LA Presented By John Terzian & Val Vogt

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Dave Chappelle Tells How He Discovered Son Smoking Weed

Part of Dave Chappelle‘s legendary status is due to his tightly-rolled cypher of fans who lifted him to prominence after he released his kush-y cinematic canon film Half Baked.

Based on a bit from his Netflix comedy special Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, his son’s apple bong didn’t fall far from his THC tree…

Press play to hear the hilarious story.

If you haven’t seen this comedy special, do yourself a favor and check it out.

Categories: Celebrity Seeds, Kush Chronic-les, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.