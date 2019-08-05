“Five Points” Exclusive Sneak Peek: Things Are Heating Up On Season 2 Of Facebook Watch Drama! [VIDEO]

“Five Points” Returns For Season 2 On Facebook Watch

The popular teen drama, “Five Points,” executive produced by Kerry Washington, returns to Facebook Watch on Monday, August 5 at 3 PM ET/12 PM PT, reuniting Lexi (Hayley Kiyoko), Ananda (Daniela Nieves), Tosh (Madison Pettis), CJ (Raymond Alexander Cham Jr.), and Wallace (Nathaniel J. Potvin) in a whirlwind of new secrets and truths resulting in life-altering outcomes for each of the lead characters.

Five Points, season two, continues to be an authentic, teen-focused drama that addresses many of the difficult themes that teens face every day. In this clip, from episode 202 “WHO THREATENED YOU?”, as flames engulf the school auditorium — with Lexi (Hayley Kiyoko) and Ananda (Daniela Nieves) still trapped within — the staff and students of Five Points race against the clock to save the powerless teens.

Have you been watching “Five Points”? Are you excited for Season Two? Make sure to tune in HERE at noon for the premiere!