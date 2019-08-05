Awkward: Chance The Rapper Gets Beat Out By Another Anointed Rapper On Billboard 200 Chart

Chance The Rapper Takes No. 2 Spot On Billboard 200 Chart

Chance the Rapper is known for his spiritual and gospel infused music and in many cases, his ideas have resulted in success. But now, it seems like his recent debut album The Big Day isn’t receiving the same acclaim.

Along with lukewarm reviews, Chance also couldn’t make the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 Chart. ANOTHER Christian-leaning rapper did, however.

According to Billboard, rapper NF scored his second No. 1 album thanks to his release The Search.

The project released on July 26, brought in the equivalent of 130,000 album units in the U.S. in the week ending in August 1.

Chance’s The Big Day came in at number two with 108,000 equivalent album units earned. Eighty thousand of those streams were via streaming, making his release the most streamed of the week. The Bid Day is also Chance’s highest charting album yet.

So Chance does have some wins this week. But considering the buzz he’s built over the years, it’s still surprising that he did’t take the number one spot. His second place might have been avoided with more promotion and single releases before the album dropped. Chance basically just made a random announcement on Jimmy Fallon and that’s how people knew about the album, although he did make mention of it as early as February.

Anywho, Chance is still winning in a lot of ways and maybe the album might gain more steam in the coming weeks…if we can get a single, a music video, anything.

We’ll keep you posted.