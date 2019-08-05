White Supremacist-In-Chief: Trumplethinskin Dragged After Brainlessly Confusing Cities Where Mass Shootings Occurred [Video]
Donald Trump Mistakenly Says Mass Shooting Happened In Toledo, Ohio
Another day, another idiotic statement from Trump. After two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio left dozens of people dead, no. 45 addressed the nation, calling the shootings “evil attacks” and crimes “against all humanity.” Trump — yes, TRUMP — said that our country needed to come together to “condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy.”
Not for a second did any of us think Trump ACTUALLY cared, but his lack of concern was cemented when he sent condolences to the wrong city.
“May God bless the memory of those who perished in Toledo, and may God protect them,” he said.
See for yourself…
Absolutely no one is amused after two white, male domestic terrorists took the lives of at least 31 people.
Not surprisingly, Trump is attempting to use these shootings as fuel to push immigration reform.
The fact is these shootings were not perpetrated by immigrants, but by white American men (per usual). And, as the nation mourns all those we lost, presidential candidates who do NOT support domestic terrorism bills are being exposed.
“S.894 has 19 co-sponsors. But that number was only made up of half the presidential candidates who are also Senators: New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Bernie Sanders,” NewsOne says of support for Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin’s Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act of 2019, which was introduced back in March. “Conspicuously missing from that list were three other presidential candidates who are Senators: Michael Bennett of Colorado, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.”
See more reactions to Trump on the flip.
