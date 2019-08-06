Reginae’s Cucumber Sexploit Explanation Only Made Things Worse As ZERO People Believe Her And The Dragging Is Worse Now

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

650 LUC: Gangsta Grillz Listening Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s been a rough 48 hours for one Reginae Carter. First she was spotted at some raunchy cucumber party after she had gone in on women who had participated in such produce-pounding shenanigans in the past. Then she tried to apologize and explain herself, saying she went to SPY on her on-again off-again boo. Word? That’s what we’re doing?

Twitter was NOT having it. Either Reginae is out here making poor excuses or she’s spying on some dude not remotely worth being spied on. SMH. Twitter was NOT going to let her live…take a look.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.