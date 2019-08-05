Proud Papa Preciousness: Ray J Tames Baby Melody’s Mane — Should We Be Impressed Or Concerned?
Ray J Tackles His Daughter’s Tangles On “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood”
“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” returns to VH1 tonight and we’re probably more excited to potentially catch a glimpse of Ray J and Princess Love’s daughter Melody Love than ANYBODY else. Have you seen the adorable video Ray J posted of him doing a Daddy Do’ on Melody’s hair? It’s so precious. Check it out below:
Pretty cute and funny! Make sure you follow all the “Love & Hip Hop” fun on social media at the #LHHH hashtag and @LoveAndHipHop handle.
The new season returns TONIGHT at 8/7c on @VH1 and airs MONDAYS at 8/7c @VH1
Oh and hit the flip for more cute moments with Ray J and Melody
When Ray’s not with Princess and Melody he’s generally kicking it with his best friend Jackie Long, but at least the two are out here making money investing in the hemp industry.
