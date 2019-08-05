Hold On, Hot Girl: Wendy Williams Reportedly Takes Kevin Hunter Back As Her Business Manager

Wendy Williams Takes Back Kevin Hunter—But Only As Her Business Manager?

Wendy Williams’ hot girl summer might be taking a turn. DailyMail.com reports that newly single Wendy’s “softening her position” towards her estranged husband Kevin Hunter.

The website reports that Wendy’s changed her mind about dissolving their production company, publishing house and charitable foundation and she and Kevin are willing to continue to work together.

Why? Well, because Wendy allegedly wants to “preserve her legacy” and she also (allegedly) wants to stop her ex from pursuing alimony.

DailyMail.com reports that the pair are allegedly close to a settlement agreement.

‘Wendy and Kevin’s marriage might be over but they still have love for one another and she realizes that when it comes to business they had a great partnership, there was definitely magic there,’ a source close to the couple told DailyMail.com. ‘Since he left the business there’s been a lot of infighting and back-biting behind the scenes, that’s the kind of stuff Kevin kept a handle on. ‘Of course Wendy was furious with Kevin over his affair, she felt he had publicly humiliated her and she wanted to come out fighting, but she’s since softened her view of him and wants an amicable divorce.

Things are apparently going well for Kevin despite him allegedly welcoming a love child with Sharina Hudson. As we previously reported while other media reported that Hunter was fired from his position as an executive producer on “The Wendy Williams” show, a source with knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP it’s more of a mutual parting and he’ll be walking away with an eight-figure settlement.

Our source says he’s receiving $10 million to go away quietly from the program.

What do YOU think about Wendy allegedly working with Kevin Hunter???