Nasty, Mickiefickie: R. Kelly Charged With 2 Sex Crimes In Minnesota, Allegedly Paid Teen For Sexual Contact

R. Kelly Charged With Two Sex Crimes In Minnesota

The mountain of depravity that bum a$$, *alleged* predator a$$, broke a$$ R. Kelly built over decades is continuing to avalanche down on him.

According to TMZ, Robert is being charged with engaging in prostitution with someone under 18, and hiring/offering/agreeing to hire someone for sexual contact for paying a girl between the ages of 16 and 17 for sexual contact in his hotel room back on July 11, 2001.

The Minnesota prosecutor, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, says that the woman approached police on January 11, 2019 to filed a report. Just three days after Cook County prosecutor Kim Foxx made a public plea for other accusers to come forward.

Word is that the then-teen asked Kelly for an autograph and he then paid her $200 to dance naked for him. They did not have sexual intercourse, but there was sexual contact.

Robert is facing five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.