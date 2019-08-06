Stranger Things: Funniest (And Pettiest) Reactions To Diddy Boppin’ Around With Hot Girl Lori & Step-Pop-Pop Steve

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Hilarious Reactions To Diddy & Lori’s Latest Sighting

Soooo it’s really, apparently, happening. Diddy and Lori are seemingly a thing WITH STEVE HARVEY’S BLESSING based on recent photos of them all enjoying life on what looks like a double date. Yea, it’s kinda strange and the has the whole entire internet in a befuddled TIZZY.

Peep the funniest, wildest and pettiest reactions to Diddy boppin’ around with hot girl Lori on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Black Stories, For Discussion, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.