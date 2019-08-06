It’s A Family Affair: Jaden Smith Jumps Onstage At Sister Willow’s Show As Will, Jada And Jordyn Woods Watch From VIP
Willow Smith’s Tour Stop In LA Was Packed With Family
If you’ve been keeping up with Willow Smith you may already know she’s been on her #WillowTheAlbumTour across the states in recent weeks. Well the tour made its LA stop at The Roxy Monday night and her family — including famous parents Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith were in the building, along with Jordyn Woods.
Big bro Jaden even hopped onstage and surprised fans by performing with Willow.
Check out more photos from the show below:
Hit the flip to find out what the Smith’s have been up to.
Like we told you, Willow has been on tour
Jaden’s also been hitting stages – across the world, he was most recently in Toronto.
And Will has been being his Instagram best – as usual
Rage is an insidious agent of ENTITLEMENT. Our rage will tell us that our pain deserves retaliation and retribution … therefore … we are justified in actions of self destruction as well as acts that destroy others who have hurt us. Our rage only illuminates our brokenness and lack of self mastery. No one wins. Can you identify the heartbeat of your rage? Happy Sunday you Beauties ❤️
Jada’s been addressing the madness in the world.
