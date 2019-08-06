R.I.P. Acclaimed Author, Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison Dies At 88

Toni Morrison Dies

An acclaimed author has unfortunately passed away. Toni Morrison has died. The news comes via Vulture who spoke with a source at her publisher, Knopf. She was 88 years old and the cause of death is not yet known. She passed away at Montefiore Medical Center in New York.

Morrison was best known for her critically acclaimed and best-selling novel Beloved, which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Morrison is the first African American woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

A famed quote from Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize address is currently circulating in light of her passing.

“We die,” said Morrison. “That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”

R.I.P. Toni Morrison.