Deb Antney On Headline Heat
It doesn’t get much more real than Miss Deb Antney. Miss Deb is an OG in this music industry, and at one point in time, anybody we deemed a superstar had to go through Miss Deb to get there. The artist developer, manager and reality star never holds back when it comes to sharing her truth, so it was only right that she stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her.
Miss Deb opened up about everything from taking French Montana to court, to son Waka and her former artist Gucci Mane not being on speaking terms. She also addressed all the drama going on with her faux son Brandon that we got see unravel on We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.
Chillleee. Check out the video above to see what Miss Deb had to say.
