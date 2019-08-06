Gross: Sen. Mitch McConnell Supporters Are Caught “Groping And Choking” Cutout Of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Teens Wearing “Team Mitch” Shirt Are Photographed Groping And Choking Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Cutout

Once again, Republican voters are being mad trash and racist and sexist to the left-leaning women in Congress with any balls, also known as The Squad.

In a recent instance, a picture surfaced online of a group of White guys wearing shirts for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell‘s re-election campaign. One of the guys in the photo is groping a cardboard cutout of Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez while another is fake-choking her. The rest of the young men in the photo are posing with a thumbs down beside her.

Pictured: seven young white men in “Team Mitch” T-shirts, gathered round a distressed looking cardboard @AOC, groping and kissing her. The caption, “break me off a piece of that.” Future federal judges of America. pic.twitter.com/t877J7Pcye — feminist next door (@emrazz) August 5, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez saw the picture and retweeted it tagging McConnell and witing:

“Hey @senatemajldr– these young men look like they work for you. Just wanted to clarify: are you paying for young men to practice groping & choking members of Congress w/ your payroll, or is this just the standard culture of #TeamMitch? Thanks.”

