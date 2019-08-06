Mother In Dayton Massacre FaceTimes Boyfriend Before Dying, “Babe I Just Got Shot In The Head”

So Sad: Mother Facetimes Boyfriend After Getting Shot In The Head In Dayton

The boyfriend of one of the victims in the Dayton massacre recalls the last time he spoke to his significant other. He said she FaceTimed him with a bullet in her head.

According to Daily Mail, Daryll Lee says Lois Oglesby, who goes by Lola, FaceTimed him just moments after taking a bullet to the head. He wrote in a Facebook post, ‘she FaceTimed me and said ‘Babe I just got shot in my head, I need to get to my kids,’ he recalled.

‘Like that’s strong as f**k to hold off to call me. She was letting me know she loved me and to take care of these kids… I got you babe. I can’t stop crying.’

Sadly, Oglesby leaves behind her newborn daughter Reign and six-year-old daughter Hannah. The mother was also in nursing school and had been looking forward to a career that would make the most of her love for children, her cousin Derasha Merrett said.