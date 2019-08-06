New Video: Ari Lennox Is Shea Butter Bangin’ In New ‘BMO’ Visuals [Video]

Ari Lennox Drops Video For ‘BMO’

Hot girl Summer is still in full effect, and with Ari Lennox‘s new video for “BMO” finally released, ish just got much hotter. The Dreamville songstress released the smoking hot visuals to her third single on Tuesday, and it certainly gives off some refreshing early 2009’s, Coffee Brown, classic R&B video feels. Ari’s sultry voice is enough to have folks swooning, but the looks she’s serving in the video is just next level Black Girl Magic ish.

Can we talk about how tf good @AriLennox looks in the #BMO video? pic.twitter.com/kgXe4r9XvE — deezpussasshocudneeva (@jesslawd) August 6, 2019

Ever since dropping her debut album Shea Butter Baby in May of this year, the DC native hasn’t showed any signs of slowed down since. Not only did she recently wrap a mini U.S. tour run promoting SBB, she’s also set to join Lizzo’s Cuz I Love you Too Tour, giving her another opportunity to tour around the states.

We stan a working Queen. Check Ari Lennox’s new video “BMO” above.