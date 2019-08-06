Is Sweet Swirl Matrimony-dom Next For ‘Queen & Slim’ Star Jodie Turner-Smith And Joshua Jackson?

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Spotted At Courthouse Possibly Picking Up Marriage License

In the short time that we’ve been following their romance, people seem genuinely interested in “When They See Us” actor Joshua Jackson and his gorgeous girlfriend, model/actress Jodie Turner-Smith, who will make her feature film debut in ‘Queen & Slim‘ this Thanksgiving. So we were excited to learn that Jackson and Turner-Smith may soon be tying the knot.

According to Daily Mail reports Joshua and Jodie were spotted getting what appeared to be a marriage license in Beverly Hills from a courthouse on Friday. Marriage licenses are valid for 90 days, so it’s looking likely they’ll be man and wife before her first film hits theaters.

The couple, who have been dating since being introduced at Usher’s 40th birthday bash last fall aren’t immune to tabloid troubles. In June, US Weekly published photos of Jackson smooching a mystery woman he was dropping off at LAX. Clearly he’s been able to work things out with Jodie since then, we’re definitely hoping the relationship is in a healthy space before swirly matrimony-dom commences!

Congrats to Josh and Jodie. Wishing y’all the best.