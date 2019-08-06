Pure Comedy: Desus & Mero Stop By Big Boy’s Neighborhood For An Unfiltered Conversation [Video]

Desus & Mero Pull Up On Big Boy’s Neighborhood

Desus and Mero are really making the most of their trip to Los Angeles.

Following their hosting gig at the TCA Awards and a sold out show at the Ace Hotel, the Bodega Boys stopped by Big Boy’s Neighborhood for an hour long conversation.

Throughout the interview, the pair talks about their move to Showtime, why they choose to get political on their show, how often they get recognized in public, and more. Peep the conversation down below to see it all go down: