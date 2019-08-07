Strong Black Loving: ‘Black Love’ Creators Talk Season 3 Of Their OWN Show

Let’s talk strong black loving…

“Black Love” Creators Talk Season 3

The filmmakers/creators of “Black Love” are dishing on their series celebrating melaniny matches. Tommy and Codie Oliver are once again bringing their critically-acclaimed docu-series back to the Oprah Winfrey Network. This time viewers will hear stories from celebrated couples ready to bare their honest, emotional and sometimes cringe-worthy truth. Season 3 will feature the likes of LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker, Kandi and Todd Tucker and Terry and Rebecca Crews.

Below the Olivers tell BOSSIP all about season 3.

BOSSIP: Why do you think it’s important to portray Black Love on television?

“If you see it, you can be it and too often Black people are portrayed as anything but happy, loving mothers and fathers and husbands and wives. So, we can begin to believe the messages we see in the media about who we are. Black Love was our way of offering a different, more positive perspective in the media. We simply wanted to show Black people finding love, whenever and wherever they find it.”

BOSSIP: Tell us about your favorite couple’s story on Black Love.

“That’s like asking us to pick a favorite child. We truly love and respect our couples so much for being brave enough to share their personal highs and lows. I, Codie, love one each one for different reasons. Tina Knowles’s love story gave me hope for my own mom who is single in her 60s. Viola Davis was where a lot of my friends are, single in her 30s. We learn something from all of our couples. Dondre & Salli resonated with me a lot this season because we were able to see tremendous growth from 2 people who didn’t have examples of married parents – or many marriages anywhere – who now have so much to share about true partnership.”

BOSSIP: What do you hope people get from season 3 of Black Love on OWN?

“We dig a little deeper into couples’ backgrounds, fears, and expectations throughout this season. As usual, we didn’t lead the conversation, we allowed it to flow between us and them. But naturally, there was a reoccurring theme of finding your own happiness and clarity, setting healthy boundaries, and continuous evolution.”

BLACK LOVE returns to OWN August 10 at 9/8c.