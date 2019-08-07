BlackInkCHI: Fans Think Charmaine’s Hollering Over Rumors She Pleasured Van Makes Her A HIT DOG, But She Says THIS….

#BlackInkCHI: Charmaine DENIES Rumor She Had Sex With Van, Fans Thinks She’s Lying

Charmaine from Black Ink Chicago had a ROUGH time getting her work ‘friends’ to corroborate her last night. In an emotional rant, the shop PR specialist begged her team to hear her out over Van rumors. Rumors were brought forth by Van’s ex-sidepiece Evanita that Char was smashing him.

However, the newly engaged woman says she NEVER had sex with him. Van, also in a relationship denied the rumors but wanted to keep it cool, meanwhile, Charmaine was getting more irritated as she tried to prove her point. Her anger made fans think she’s lying.

Y’all think Charmaine & Van lying? 🧐 #BlackInkCHI — HER'd the Podcast (@herdthepodcast) August 7, 2019

In a crazy twist, it was Don who told producers that Charmaine engaged in oral sex with Van, and he allegedly got that information from Van himself!

Hit play to see it:

