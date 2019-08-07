#BlackInkCHI: Fans Think Charmaine’s Hollering Over Rumors She Pleasured Van Makes Her A HIT DOG, But She Says THIS….
#BlackInkCHI: Charmaine DENIES Rumor She Had Sex With Van, Fans Thinks She’s Lying
Charmaine from Black Ink Chicago had a ROUGH time getting her work ‘friends’ to corroborate her last night. In an emotional rant, the shop PR specialist begged her team to hear her out over Van rumors. Rumors were brought forth by Van’s ex-sidepiece Evanita that Char was smashing him.
However, the newly engaged woman says she NEVER had sex with him. Van, also in a relationship denied the rumors but wanted to keep it cool, meanwhile, Charmaine was getting more irritated as she tried to prove her point. Her anger made fans think she’s lying.
In a crazy twist, it was Don who told producers that Charmaine engaged in oral sex with Van, and he allegedly got that information from Van himself!
Hit play to see it:
Yikes! Despite her doubters, Charmaine is STILL maintaining that she was set up by her castmembers and producers. Hit the flip to see what she has to say about it, after the fact.
Charmaine wrote on her IG Story:
Addressing tonight’s episode of Black Ink Chi. Never in my life have I had any sexual contact with Van. It makes me sick to my stomach to see how low some will go for this show and try an bring me and my character down for their own benefit so they don’t have to face their own truths. Brothers are no longer brothers and friends are no longer friends and that will not change throughout the rest ofmy time on this show and life. Period.
View this post on Instagram
I went n found the throwbacks! Look how much we have grown in the past 3 years! Especially me 🤣. July 27th is the day neek dm’d me talking about he is in my city and wanted to take me out to Del Frisco’s. I called my girl @krystheblyss to see if I should go 🤣 i didn’t see the harm plus who doesn’t want free food lol! Who would have known we would have been inseparable since! I even gave him the cuddy on the first night lol worked out in my favor 🤣🤣🤣 from then on he visited me in Chicago every 2 weeks and about 2 months later we moved into a place together. He moved to Chicago for me!!! I’m so glad he took that leap of faith! I love this man so much and so happy that we literally have a lifetime together! Thanks for choosing me @neekbey and happy 3rd anniversary 👰🏽 +🤵🏾=🤰🏽let’s make a babbbbby ❤️
Charmaine finished her statement by saying, “they set you up and you fell for it.” We assume this message is for Don, who snitched on her.
Thoughts?
