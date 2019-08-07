Hello Summer: Kenya Moore Is Showing Off Her BAWDY And INCHES and We Are Here For It ALL
- By Bossip Staff
Kenya Moore is not here to play with y’all. She’s been on an insane post-baby bounce back and she doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon. Not only is her body on point she’s also keeping her inches flourishing like crazy. Kenya recently got with the rest of the RHOA crew and hit up Carnival in Toronto but she’s been giving us solo bawdy for a while now.
Take a look at see her dominant summer…
