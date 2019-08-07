Airmax Out: Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Call It Quits After Four Years Of On And Off Like… Getting It

Bella Hadid And The Weekend Have Broken Up Again

It’s over for Bella Hadid and The Weekend. Again.

According to US Weekly reports, the couple have split again. A source confirmed the pair have broken up for a second time.

You’ll recall, the model and musician kicked it super hard after he hired her to model for his Beauty Behind the Madness album in April 2015, making their official red carpet debut as a couple at the 2016 Grammy Awards. Hadid and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) had a big split in November of 2016 which was followed by The Weeknd dating Selena Gomez for 10 months. During that time apart, Bella was also linked to Drake briefly but Hadid and Tesfaye eventually found their way back to one another by April 2018, when they were seen kissing at Coachella.

That said — do you think this is really it? Or just another bump in the road?