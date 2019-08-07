Are You Here For It?! Check Out The Super Trailer For The New Series, ‘Black Ink Crew: Compton’ [Video]

Black Ink Crew: Compton Is Making It’s Way To Your TV Screens

There’s another installment of the popular Black Ink Crew series coming to VH1, and this time, we’re going to Compton.

The series follows the city’s first-ever tattoo shop, opened by celebrity tattoo artist and self-proclaimed “Prince of Compton,” KP. He opens up the shop as a way for the people in his community to get away from all the violence. With some help from his girlfriend Kyla Pratt and other tattoo artists including Lemeir, Nessie, Ink Drippin, Vudu Dahl, Tim, and Barbie, KP is determined to make IAM Compton not only a successful business, but a positive place for the neighborhood.

Get to know the people behind Compton’s first-ever tattoo shop when Black Ink Crew: Compton premieres on August 14.