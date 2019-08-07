The Big Day: Sex Trafficking Victim Cyntoia Brown Is Officially FREE

Cyntoia Brown Is Finally Released From Prison

Cyntoia Brown is FREE!

According to CNN, the now 31-year-old was sentenced to life in prison when she was only 16 after killing a man who paid her for sex. In January, she was granted clemency by then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Now, Cyntoia is finally returning to a life outside bars.

“I look forward to using my experiences to help other women and girls suffering abuse and exploitation,” Brown said after being released on Wednesday.

Brown’s case drew national attention over the years with activists, lawmakers and even celebrities like Rihanna bringing attention to her case. The hashtag #FreeCyntoiaBrown even went viral on social media back in 2017.

Brown will be coming out with a bachelor’s degree and she’s collaborated with Tennessee’s Juvenile Justice System to help advise young people who are at risk.

“She is light years today, as a woman, different from the traumatized 16-year-old that she was,” Derri Smith, CEO and founder of non-profit End Slavery Tennessee, said back in January. “She’s mentoring troubled youth, working on her college degree, she is planning a nonprofit so she can help other young people.”

Congrats to Cyntoia and hopefully we can expect more great things!