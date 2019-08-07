Its About Time: Aaliyah To Be Honored With A Wax Figure At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

Aaliyah Is Going To Be Honored With Her Own Wax Figure

The Princess of R&B is finally getting her own wax figure.

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is going to honor Aaliyah with a figure of her in their throwback room. Starting on August 22, fans will be able to jam and reminisce with the late icon at the museum.

The famous Las Vegas museum is also hosting a contest for some lucky fans to attend the VIP launch party for the unveiling of the figure. To enter, contestants must share their best Aaliyah-inspired look with the hashtag #ShowUsYourAaliyah on Instagram and the Aaliyah app. You can find out more info here.

In a video announcement for the new figure, Aaliyah’s brother gives us all insight into how dedicated she was to her fans before announcing the big news. Check out the video below to hear all about the upcoming honor: