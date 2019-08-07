“Beyond The Pole” Exclusive: Laina Opens Up To Lea Lea About A Family Matter In Premiere Episode [VIDEO]

“Beyond The Pole” Makes Its WEtv Premiere

In case you hadn’t already heard, “Beyond The Pole” is making the move from UMC’s streaming service to WeTV! The sizzling hot reality series that follows the lives of real Atlanta dancers as they work to level up hits the small screen this week. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the premiere episode airing this Thursday. Check it out below:

See what we mean? Real life isht!

Here’s more about “Beyond the Pole” – “Throw Some Mo” Episode:

Laina reveals a surprising secret to Lea Lea. Labri’s rivalry with another dancer heats up, leading to a shocking altercation. Pole class goes wild.

Premiering Thursday, August 7 at 10pm ET/9pm CT on WeTV