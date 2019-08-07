The Great Divide: These Gap-Toothed Stars Are Gappy & Proud

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Celebrities Who Love Their Gaps

One of the first things people do when they get a little coin or some fame is head to the dentist for a new set of choppers. Everyone wants to have a beautiful, Hollywood smile — but who says gaps can’t be gorgeous? Folks were in shock when actress Dakota Johnson hit the premiere of her latest film Peanut Butter Falcon on Monday without her signature gap between her two front teeth.

Remember how we felt the first time we saw Keyshia Cole without her iconic diastema?

Everyone’s entitled to do whatever they want with their body — and a beautiful smile is a healthy smile. But today, we’re highlighting celebs who are gappy, and proud of it. Hit the flip to check ’em out.

Michael Strahan

88th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Uzo Adoba

Gap

Source: Getty / Getty

Daniel Caesar

Gap

Source: Getty / Getty

Samuel L. Jackson

Gap

Source: Getty / Getty

Shonda Rhimes

ABC's TGIT Premiere Event

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Bobby Brown

Bobby Brown

Source: Larry French / Getty

    Continue Slideshow

    Anthony Anderson

    BET Soul Train Awards 2013 - Arrivals

    Source: C Flanigan / Getty

    Mike Tyson

    11th Annual Harold Pump Foundation Gala - Arrivals

    Source: John M. Heller / Getty

    Laurence Fishburne

    46th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals

    Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Entertainment, Multi

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.