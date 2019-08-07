The Great Divide: These Gap-Toothed Stars Are Gappy & Proud
One of the first things people do when they get a little coin or some fame is head to the dentist for a new set of choppers. Everyone wants to have a beautiful, Hollywood smile — but who says gaps can’t be gorgeous? Folks were in shock when actress Dakota Johnson hit the premiere of her latest film Peanut Butter Falcon on Monday without her signature gap between her two front teeth.
Remember how we felt the first time we saw Keyshia Cole without her iconic diastema?
Everyone’s entitled to do whatever they want with their body — and a beautiful smile is a healthy smile. But today, we’re highlighting celebs who are gappy, and proud of it. Hit the flip to check ’em out.
Michael Strahan
Uzo Adoba
Daniel Caesar
Samuel L. Jackson
Shonda Rhimes
Bobby Brown
Anthony Anderson
Mike Tyson
Laurence Fishburne
