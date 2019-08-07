Chloe x Halle, Marsai Martin, Storm Reid And More Stunt At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event

Young Black Stars Stand Out At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event

We couldn’t be more proud of our young stars like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Marsai Martin, Storm Reid, Trevor Jackson and other amazing entertainers. Some of our favorites hit the red carpet for Variety Magazine’s Power Of Young Hollywood Party at h Club in Hollywood on Tuesday night.

How cute are Marsai’s waves?

Storm always stuns.

Hit the flip for more photos