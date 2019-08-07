BlackGirlMagic: xoNecole Celebrates Black Female Entrepreneurs With First Annual ElevateHER Crawl

xoNecole Hosts First Annual ElevateHer Crawl

Black women celebrating other Black women is one thing that never goes out of style. Necole Kane knows a thing or two about creating spaces that highlight our sisters and honor their greatness. The media maven’s lifestyle brand, xoNecole, recently hosted the first annual ElevateHER Crawl to highlight the next generation of black, female entrepreneurs.

Source: xoNecole / xoNecole

Over 700 women gathered for the Toyota Corolla sponsored event held at the Mason Fine Arts Gallery in Atlanta. The ElevateHER Crawl featured powerhouse panelists and a curated retail pop up shop of over 25 women-owned and operated businesses. Attendees enjoyed several fun activities including shopping directly with local and celebrity brand owners like Olori Swank of Swank Blue and Chioma and Uchenna Ngwudo of Cee Cee’s Closet NYC.

Guests also got to indulge in DIY beauty stations while enjoying light bites and specialty cocktails courtesy of Baileys and Crown Royal. DJ Traci Steele provided the tunes for the evening, and celebrity speakers, like film producer Will Packer came through to drop some industry gems on the guests.

The ElevateHER Crawl serves to empower, connect and deliver more opportunities for women of color entrepreneurs, the fastest growing economic force in the U.S. and has big plans to expand to new markets. You go, girls!

For more info, check out http://www.elevateher-atl.com/.