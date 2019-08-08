¡Salvador, Dale! Actor Danny Trejo Saves Special Needs Baby From Overturned Car After Accident

Danny Trejo Saves Baby From Overturned Car

Danny Trejo needs to be invited into the Marvel Cinematic Universe ASAP!

According to TMZ, the Machete actor saved a special needs baby from an overturned vehicle after a grandmother crashed in Los Angeles.

Trejo was Danny-on-the-spot when he pulled up to a red light and witnessed a car smash into abuela so hard that her car flipped, trapping the baby boy in the backseat.

Danny climbed into the wreckage and two other good samaritans helped him get the boy to safety.

Trejo described helping the little boy to stay calm by saying “OKAY, we have to use our superpowers. So, he screamed ‘superpowers’ and we started yelling ‘superpowers.'” I said, “do this, with the muscles. He said ‘muscles.'”

Que bueno. Un poquito positividad.