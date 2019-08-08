Harlem Is Back: Peep Ceaser Reunite With Puma & Donna In The ‘Black Ink Crew’ Super Trailer [Video]

Black Ink Crew Season 8 Super Trailer

They’re baaaaaaack. Ceaser and his Harlem tattoo crew are coming back to tv next week. In the super trailer, it’s clear that Cease has made things right between him and Puma, offering him half his business. But it Puma’s wife Quanie ok with that? Hse doesn’t forget or forgive so easily…

Peep the trailer.

Black Ink Crew returns Wednesday, August 14 at 9/8c, followed by the premiere of Black Ink Crew: Compton.