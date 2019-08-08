A “Lil Positivity”: GMA Goes “Camping” With Mariah Carey At Her Program For Underprivileged Youth [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
GMA Visits “Camp Mariah” With Mariah Carey
Anyone who is able to say “I went camping with Mariah Carey” is a hero to us. But when that camp is designed to help underprivileged kids advance their career options, then we STAN.
GMA took a trip to the wilderness with the diva queen and got a first-hand look at the work being done to provide an opportunity for children who may be precluded from networking.
There were also s’mores.
Good on Mimi.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.