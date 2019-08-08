A “Lil Positivity”: GMA Goes “Camping” With Mariah Carey At Her Program For Underprivileged Youth [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

GMA Visits “Camp Mariah” With Mariah Carey

Anyone who is able to say “I went camping with Mariah Carey” is a hero to us. But when that camp is designed to help underprivileged kids advance their career options, then we STAN.

GMA took a trip to the wilderness with the diva queen and got a first-hand look at the work being done to provide an opportunity for children who may be precluded from networking.

There were also s’mores.

Good on Mimi.

Categories: A "Lil Positivity", For the Children, News

