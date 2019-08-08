“Life After Lockup’s” Andrea & Lamar Reveal Marriage Is In Trouble Following Miscarriage (Exclusive)

“Life After Lockup’s” Lamar And Andrea Open Up About Marriage Woes And Losing Baby

They’ve become one of the best-loved couples from “Life After Lockup,” a show that chronicles life for people in relationships with the formerly incarcerated.

But after two years of marriage, Andrea and Lamar have made no secret that their love journey has been fraught with tremendous highs and lows during their time on the show.

The former gangbanger and the devout Mormon mother have clashed over everything from where they’d live to each other’s friends.

And the couple has also been dealing with private heartache: Andrea said she had been feeling “fat and depressed,” and ultimately suffered a miscarriage as they shot the last season.

“During filming, I was actually pregnant, but I had a miscarriage,” Andrea told BOSSIP. “It was another reason why I didn’t want to raise a child in this environment.”

Lamar said he was devastated by the loss.

“It affected me,” he said. “You don’t want to ever lose a child and we’d been trying for a while.”

Lamar said he wanted to try for another little one, but Andrea said she needs more time and questioned where their relationship would end up.

“I want to focus on more stability and figure out what we’ll end up doing,” she said.

The couple admitted that their miscarriage was the latest in a series of major issued that had affected the couple and both admitted that their union was in crisis.

“There’s the pressure that if we don’t make it, we failed in front of the whole world,” Andrea said. “I think of that.”

However, Lamar was more optimistic and said he was ready to do anything to stick by his wife.

“I always think about things like that, but I’m in it win it,” he said. “I believe that nothing comes easy that’s worth having. So I’m willing to do the work and figure it out as we go.”

The “Life After Lockup” season finale will air Aug. 9 on WeTV.