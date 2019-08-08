Ya Dun Goofed: Yakubian Youtuber Accidentally Uploads Unedited Footage Abusing Her Dog, Gets Absolutely OBLITERATED By The Internet

Youtuber Issues An Apology After Abusing Her Animal On Camera

A careless mistake has changed this Youtuber’s life forever, exposing how she acts when she thinks the cameras aren’t rolling (or at least, when she’s not going to post the footage).

YouTuber Brooke Houts is getting absolutely torn apart all across the internet after she accidentally uploaded an unedited video onto her channel, showing her abusing her dog in between takes while filming.

SHOCKING! YouTuber @brookehouts uploads a unedited wrong video file to her channel! The Unedited version shows her ABUSING HER DOG! pic.twitter.com/3dKE3DvQVL — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 7, 2019

This girl has amassed over 340,000 subscribers all from exploiting her “close” relationship with her dog, Sphinx. Somehow, Houts “accidentally” uploaded unedited footage of her trying to get the dog to participate with her in the video, and throughout the footage, Houts is seen punching, pushing, and spitting on her Doberman Pinscher.

Luckily, a few people caught and saved the shocking footage before Brooke removed it from her channel, causing the evidence of this Youtuber’s blatant mistreatment of her animal to go viral. Of course, following the video circulating the internet, Houts has been getting flamed all over the internet, with people simultaneously insulting the creator and calling on authorities to remove both her Youtube channel and the dog from her home.

Brooke Hout open palm SLAPPED her dog in the face, held it down by its neck and then with both hands SHOVED him. All this because he wanted to PLAY WITH HER. She then tried to play this off as “training” and using her “bad day” as excuse. DELETE HER CHANNEL @YouTube — THE RED QUEEN (@RedheadedCrazy4) August 7, 2019

Wanna bet Brooke Hout will have a tearful apology video out in the next 48 hours where she's hugging her dog and saying there was 'no excuse' but still tries to use one? — WatcherMark (@WatcherMark) August 8, 2019

This makes my blood BOIL. How dare you blame this on “training” your dog. @brookehouts. You are disgusting. You deserve both your channel taken down, and your beautiful puppy be given to a deserving home you monster. pic.twitter.com/DaoRdkbsj1 — Mister Preda (@MisterPreda) August 7, 2019

In most cases I’m opposed to cancel culture, but that being said, BROOKE HOUT IS CANCELLED AND SHE SHOULD NEVER OWN AN ANIMAL AGAIN !!! PERIOD !! — Samantha Mulder (@samantharileym) August 8, 2019

Though she still doesn’t explain how she managed to accidentally upload this unedited footage to her channel, Brooke Houts did issue an “apology” to those offended by her behavior, along with denying any animal cruelty on her part.

Even though, ya know, we literally saw the whole thing.

To everyone who has been commenting on my social media as of recently: pic.twitter.com/gnxUbfVHdf — b (@brookehouts) August 7, 2019

People have been tagging Youtube, PETA, and other animal protection services on her posts over the past few days, urging them to do something about her behavior by giving the dog a new home.

Some fellow creators, including H3H3, have even offered to pay Brooke to buy the dog off her so that they can help the animal into safety.

I'm serious btw my dms are open to you — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) August 7, 2019

There’s no word yet on what will happen with Houts’ channel or her dog, but according to TMZ, LAPD’s Animal Cruelty unit is investigating the incident.