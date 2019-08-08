History-Maker: Victoria’s Secret Casts Valentina Sampaio As First Openly Transgender Model 

Valentina Sampaio Becomes Victoria’s Secrets First Openly Transgender Model

Victoria’s Secret is making major moves following a not-so-pristine history of inclusion.

According to Yahoo, the company has casted Valentina Sampaio for their Pink sub-brand, making her the first openly transgender model be hired for the brand. Sampaio hopped on Instagram to confirm the news, posting behind-the-scenes photos of her posing in Pink gear. She captioned one pic, “Never stop dreaming.”

The Brazilian model has already been making moves in the modeling world, becoming the first transgender model to cover Vogue Paris in 2017. She also graced the cover of German Vogue and Brazilian Vogue.

Her move with Victoria’s Secret is significant, considering less than a year ago the brand’s chief marketing officer, Ed Razek, made transphobic comments. When considering the question of whether he should have transgender people in his show, Razek told American Vogue:

“No. No, I don’t think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It’s a 42-minute entertainment special. That’s what it is.”

Razek eventually apologized for his comments, but not surprisingly, as soon as news broke of Sampaio’s casting, Razek stepped down from his job.

Welp…

Peace out Razek.