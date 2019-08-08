Kylie Jenner Spends Birthday Baecation Boating In Capri With Travis Scott, Momager Kris Jenner And Big Hipped Boo Corey Gamble

Kylie Jenner Enjoys Italy With Travis Scott, Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble

Kylie Jenner turns 22 on Saturday and the makeup mogul is currently celebrating by cruising around Capri with her boo thang Travis Scott, mom Kris Jenner and Jenner’s big-hipped boytoy Corey Gamble.

Earlier this week Kylie shared Travis’ latest romantic gesture — rose petals flooding her floor. A few folks speculated that Kylie and Travis might be getting married after workers were spotted bringing a long white gown onto Jenner’s private flight, BUT the family has been denying that there will be a wedding this weekend for the couple.

What do you think?

Sidenote: We know Kris Jenner’s relationship with her daughters is very “different” but how many of y’all would have invited your mom and her big hipped boyfriend on your 22nd birthday trip? Just curious.

