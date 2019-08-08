Sniffles* Ty Dolla $ign Honors Mac Miller With A Special Tribute At His Tiny Desk Performance [Video]

Ty Dolla $ign Pays Tribute To Mac Miller With Performance Of “Cinderella”

I’m not crying, you’re crying.

This am, NPR gifted us all with some early morning feels by uploading Ty Dolla $ign’s recent Tiny Desk performance. Today, August 8th, marks the one year anniversary of Mac Miller’s 2018 Tiny Desk performance–and now, a year later, his friend stopped by the office to pay tribute to the late rapper by performing their Divine Feminine collab, “Cinderella.”

The special performance was captured after Ty Dolla $ign taped his own Tiny Desk set just last week. Once the taping of his songs finished, NPR‘s Bobby Carter explained, “something special happened.”

“I reminded Ty that he sat at the desk almost a year to the day that his friend, Mac, delivered what would be one of his final performances,” Carter revealed on Thursday. “The band paused and huddled. They mulled over a few notes in a matter of seconds then gave me a signal that they were ready. The room was silenced and the cameras started rolling again.”

Check out the emotional performance down below: