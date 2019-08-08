“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” Exclusive: Is ReeMarkable Being Disrespectful? [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta

Source: Courtesy WeTV / Courtesy WeTV

Da Brat And Deb Antney Talk To Reemarkable About Her Issues On “Growing Up Hip Hop ATL”

It’s Thursday — which means a brand new episode of “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” airs tonight! But you don’t have to wait — we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. Check it out below:

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” airs Thursday, August 8 at 9PM on WE tv. Will you be watching?

Categories: Bossip Exclusives, News, Reality TV

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.