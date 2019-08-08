Dianne Cottle-Pope On Headline Heat

It’s not often that we get to hear from the parents of some of our favorite celebs. But thank goodness for Miss Dianne Cottle-Pope, a.k.a Tiny’s mom. Ms. Dianne recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about her, and unlike some stars we know, the ATL native kept it all the way real.

She even dished on her beef with Tamar Braxton and opened up a little about T.I. and Tiny’s marriage woes over the years. Gotta love mama. Check out the video above.