F**k 12: Mississippi Man Beaten Bloody With Police Flashlights During Traffic Stop Sues For $1 Million

Mississippi Man Sues Police For $1 Million Over Bloody Beating

Another day, another cop abusing his power to inflict injury on a Black body.

A Mississippi man, Wesley Logan, was beaten bloody by Water Valley police officers during a traffic stop and now he’s suing the city for $1 million. Logan says he was asked to get out of his car after approaching a roadblock and the officers in question began to beat him because they believed he was going to run away according to WREG.

“We could’ve been burying him, and thank God we’re not, but it still hurts, and I’m not the only one who feels that way,” father Wesley Logan said. The lawsuit was filed against the county, the city and several police officers and deputies. “Enough is enough. It is time that black men be given the benefit of the doubt, just like white men,” his attorney Carlos Moore said.

To add insult to injury, Logan has been charged with driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest and simple assault.

Yalobusha County Sheriff Lance Humphreys says that Logan charged at the officers twice and was hit with a stun gun, but not beaten. Thing is, there’s video. Press play on the graphic clip below.

Somebody lying and we’re pretty sure that person smells like donuts and bacon.