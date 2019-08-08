For The Children: Quavo Is Making An Animated Kids’ Series Inspired By Atlanta Hip-Hop

Quavo Is Developing An Animated Series About Hip-Hop

Quavo, along with Imagine Entertainment co-founder Brian Grazer, are crafting what they call a “transformative franchise” in the animation space.

“I have long seen how hip-hop as well as our music (Migos) really impacts kids,” Quavo said in a press release on Thursday announcing the new animated franchise series. “I’ve loved animation my whole life whether on TV or in movies and I wanted my first jump into this premium content world to be a show just for kids. It will definitely reflect the creativity, love, and families in and around the NAWF side of Atlanta where we grew up.”

The series, which will be aimed at kids ages 8-12, will draw inspiration from the hip-hop scene in Atlanta. It also marks a partnership between Imagine’s Marginal Mediaworks, Imagine Kids+Family, Quality Control Music, and Motown.

Quality Control’s Pierre “Pee” Thomas and Kevin “Coach K” Lee will produce the series alongside Dan Altmann and Capitol Music Group’s Brian Nolan and Ryan Allingham. Quavo holds an executive producer title alongside with Grazer, whose long list of accomplishments includes work on Arrested Development, 8 Mile, American Gangster, Empire, and more, earning him four Oscar nominations along the way.

When speaking on Quality Control’s expansion into the realms of TV and film, Coach K said that the most important and inspiring aspect of this partnership is the fact that “all kids will be seeing themselves” in the series.

“When I was growing up there was very little media that had brown and black skinned kids feeling heard or seen and the ones that did stood out and served as a crucial roadmap through our childhoods,” he said. “I’m about inclusive stories that address all kinds of situations that kids of ALL ethnic and financial backgrounds experience and to give them a common tool to learn and grow.”

The series is expected to launch alongside new merchandise and original music from Quality Control, but there’s no official release date as of now.