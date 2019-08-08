Sad & Disturbing: Queens Man Stabs Wife To Death In Her Salon As Co-Workers Watched [Video]

Man Stabs Wife To Death At Queens Nail Salon

A 35-year old Queens woman was pronounced dead on Wednesday after her husband fatally stabbed her to death in the salon where she worked. After jabbing her with a knife several times in the chest, as her horrified co-workers watched, the 39-year old suspect layed on top of his wife’s lifeless body and cried, until police came and dragged him away.

Footage of the incident shows the “jealous” husband embracing his slain wife and speaking softly to her as she laid there in a pool of blood. Police arrived and rushed the woman to Elmhurst General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after. According to reports, Rodriguez and her husband split after about four years of marriage in January, but he became jealous when he saw her talking with other men.

A friend of the woman told New York Daily News:

“She said that he was aggressive, and she was a little scared, but never enough to think this [would happen]. She said he wanted her to live with him but she said she didn’t want to be with him. She said she didn’t want him to know where she lived.”

The woman is survived by her two young sons: an 8-year old, and a toddler. The husband has been taken into police custody, and charges are pending. SMH.