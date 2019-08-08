Truth To Power: Tearful Simone Biles Rips U.S. Gymnastics A New One “You Couldn’t Do ONE Damn Job…Protect Us”

Simone Biles Frustrated With USAG Failure To Protect Gymnasts From Nasser

The sexual abuse that U.S. Olympic gymnasts suffered at the hand of perverted Dr. Larry Nasser has traumatized Simone Biles and scores of other girls.

Simone spoke to reporters at the 2019 U.S. Championships about her anger and frustration at the idea of competing for the very organization, USA Gymnastics, that failed to protect her and her teammates from Nasser’s abuse.

USAG has the sole power to choose who makes the national team, so if Simone and co. want to continue to compete, they are at the mercy of the organization until they are either decertified or dissolved. Don’t hold your breath for either one of those…

Emotional @Simone_Biles expresses frustration toward USA gymnastics at the 2019 U.S. Championships. pic.twitter.com/eM9ameQw6e — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) August 7, 2019

What a sick, sad situation. SMFH.