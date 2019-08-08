Pure Comedy: Tiffany Haddish Presents 6 Hand-Picked Comediennes For Netflix Special “They Ready” [Video]

Tiffany Haddish Presents ‘They Ready’ Comedy Special Featuring 6 Comediennes

Tiffany Haddish has been doin’ her thing for a hot minute now and now she’s looking to pass on opportunity to her sistas-in-silly by hand-picking six comediennes for her Netflix comedy special They Ready.

Chaunté Wayans, April Macie, Tracey Ashley, Aida Rodriguez, Flame Monroe and Marlo Williams all take the stage to bring their best funny while Tiff serves as the host of the evening.

Check out the trailer below.

We’re definitely here for this one. How bout you?