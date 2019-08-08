Hate It Or Love It: Kissie Lee “Cotton Candy” [VIDEO]

Kissie Lee Debuts Colorful Video For “Cotton Candy”

Fresh off the release of her debut EP “Real,” Kissie Lee has quickly returned with a music video for her track ”Cotton Candy.” Kissie is definitely giving full summer vibes with this visual!

Are you feeling Kissie’s video?

Be sure to be on the look out for more from Kissie Lee as she heads back on tour with R&B Vet Sammie this fall