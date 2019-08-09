Hello Summer: A Gallery Of Reasons Ray J Is Happily Letting Princess Love BDSM His Cakes To Smithereens

- By Bossip Staff
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

If you’ve watched the first episode of LHH:HOLLYWOOD then you know Ray J and Princess Love are working hard to keep their eternal flame of love flowing for as long as possible.

Part of that flame apparently involves whips, gags and drawls. At first you may wonder what possessed Ray to do all of that on TV but it’s quite amazing the things people do for…

Wait for it.

Wait for it.

LOVE. See what we did there? Because her name is…and…nevernind.

Maybe it’s a bit more than just love. Maybe it’s Princess Love’s banging a$$ bawdy that still has Ray transfixed.

Take a look, hit the flip and see why she is prime Hello Summer.

View this post on Instagram

Sweet dreams… #stillgotit ♌️

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

View this post on Instagram

@prettylittlething 🌹

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

View this post on Instagram

🥂 @prettylittlething

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

View this post on Instagram

@prettylittlething 💎

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

View this post on Instagram

China Doll ✨ @prettylittlething

A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    View this post on Instagram

    @fashionnova glowing 💫

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    View this post on Instagram

    @prellacosmetics x @donovanlamar

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Lights, camera, @fashionnova ✨

    A post shared by Princess Love Norwood (@princesslove) on

