Pure Comedy: Will Ferrell Takes Over Every Late Night TV Show At The Same Time As Ron Burgundy [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Ron Burgundy Made A Few Late Night Appearances Last Night

If you were up watching television past 11 pm last night, there’s a pretty good chance you caught a glimpse of Will Ferrell’s character from Anchor Man, Ron Burgundy.

The classic Will Ferrell character performed stand-up on The Late Show With Stephen ColbertJimmy Kimmel Live!The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show With James CordenConan, and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

This major late night takeover was done in honor of the return of Burgundy’s podcast, which  features interviews with Kamala Harris, Brooke Shields, and more this season

Check out just a few of Ron Burgundy’s late night appearances below:

 

