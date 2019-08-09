SMH: Man Gets Booked For Urinating On Drunk Friend Then Leaving Him On Lawn To Die

Man Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Urinating On Drunk Friend Before Leaving Him To Die

A New York state man faced a tragic ending due to some scarily negligent friends.

According to Times Union, 22-year-old Samuel Heroux urinated on his extremely drunk friend Liam McGlinchey before leaving him to die on his grandmother’s front lawn. Heroux will now serve six months in jail.

The whole incident happened in 2017 when Heroux and Isaiah DePiazza, 19, left McGlinchey outside his 91-year-old grandmother’s home in Clifton Park after a night of drinking. Judge James A. Murphy III explained the incident with outrage:

“Dumping Liam and urinating on him and filming the urination, seeing foam from dying Liam’s mouth — instead of doing something, you leave. A 911 call, a knock on the door, a drop at the hospital, a call for help would have saved his life. The failure to act and care about anyone but yourself, the apathy and disregard for another person’s life is your pattern of behavior.”

Cops say McGlinchey, was unable to walk and kept falling due to his heavy drinking. Toxicology reports from the autopsy proved that he had a blood alcohol level of 0.40 percent, a level that experts say can be cause for death.

Heroux and DePiazza pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. Because of his plea deal Heroux is only serving six months in a local jail, followed by five years of post-release supervision. Meanwhile, DePiazza had originally been expected to be sentenced to probation. However, Murphy sentenced him to 1 to 3 years in state prison because he said DePiazza violated terms of his pretrial release agreement.

Before the sentencing McGlinchey’s sister Charlotte expressed her devastation for her brother’s death in a video shown in court. She said her brother was a gentle giant whose death traumatized his family because DePiazza and Heroux left Liam “as if he were garbage.” She continued:

“I lost my brother and best friend. Every time you inhale, I hope you feel the breaths Liam struggled to take.”

Damn.

Liam is survived by his father, mother, sister, brother, grandmothers, aunts and uncles.