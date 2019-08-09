Meet Kyla Pratt’s Baby Daddy And The Other Men Of “Black Ink Crew: Compton” [Video]

Who Are The Bosses Of ‘Black Ink Crew: Compton’?

VH1’s third ‘Black Ink’ franchize, taking place in Compton, is almost here. But who are the players in the shop? In a short video, the bosses of IAM Compton are introducing themselves to viewers. The boss is KP, who is actually opening Compton’s first-ever tattoo shop. KP is also a devoted father and the boyfriend to actress Kyla Pratt. Tim serves as a manager and Lumiere is a pretty confident tattoo artist.

Will you be watching Compton’s first-ever tattoo shop when Black Ink Crew Compton premieres on August 14 at 10/9c? For now, hit play for their introductions…